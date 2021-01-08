Allied Physical Therapy in good hands with new owner

FARMINGTON - A new chapter has begun for Allied Physical Therapy. New owners, Justin and Kathryn Longhurst, purchased the clinic from Dennis and Stephanie Flanagan on Jan, 4, 2021. Both Dennis and Stephanie will continue to be a part of the company as they will be working on a per diem basis.

“I could not be happier than to sell Allied PT to Justin and Kathryn. Justin is a great PT, and I know he and Kathryn are committed to continued excellence. They will lead our team with a new energy, and we are so excited for the future of Allied PT. It is also extremely rewarding to keep our clinic as a private practice,” Dennis Flanagan said.

Founded in 1986 in Portland, Maine, Allied Physical Therapy is the oldest physical therapy private practice in the state of Maine. The clinic moved to Farmington in 1991. During those early years, Dennis Flanagan PT, DPT, OCS, also practiced out of the Sugartree Health Club, now known as the Sugarloaf Sports and Fitness Center.

Flanagan was a sole practitioner until 2001, when he hired Farmington native Scott Cook, DPT. APT has grown steadily over the years and today, APT employs six providers, including an occupational therapist, as well as running a second clinic in Kingfield. APT specializes in outpatient orthopedic care, with other PT and OT services available as well. APT has always been dedicated to providing the best possible care to their patients.

“It has been a joy and a privilege to serve the Franklin County community all these years. I am grateful to all the providers who support APT and to our patients who trust us with their rehab needs,” Flanagan said.

Justin and Kathryn Longhurst relocated from their home state of Utah to Maine for the opportunity to work at APT.

“We had visited Farmington once before and fell in love with the feeling of community in this area, and all that Maine has to offer. We are grateful to call it home, and to raise our children here,” Kathryn Longhurst said.

Justin Longhurst DPT, ATC joined Allied Physical Therapy in 2017. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Athletic Training, and went on to obtain a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri in 2010. After graduation, Longhurst returned to Utah. There, he and Kathryn both worked at an outpatient physical therapy clinic, and helped build it from a new clinic to a renowned clinic in that area. They were thrilled to relocate to Maine so that Justin Longhurst could join APT. Longhurst has been able to combine athletic training and physical therapy as he has worked with teams including the University of Maine Farmington Rugby teams, Chinese Winter Aerial Ski Team, and the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia.

“We could not ask for a better situation. The Flanagan’s have given so much to this clinic and to the community for over thirty years. We are grateful to be able to build on their legacy. This is an incredible community to be part of, and we look forward to continuing the great relationship APT already has with the patients and providers in the area,” Justin Longhurst said.

Allied Physical Therapy is accepting new patients and can be reached at 207-778-6469.