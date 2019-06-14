Aluminum ramp provides Mission at the Eastward with short-term option

FARMINGTON - Every summer since around 1976, Mission at the Eastward has relied on volunteers from churches in various New England states to provide ‘people power’ in assisting low-income families with home repairs and maintenance. Projects have focused primarily in the towns surrounding Farmington and in a few towns in Somerset County.

This summer is no exception, and as of the end of May the MATE Housing Ministry has received over 85 requests for assistance. Though the organization strives to meet all requests, the number of volunteers and complexity of the requests can limit commitments.

A newly developing program with MHM provides a rapid response to families who are in need of a temporary ramp. One of the 85 requests for assistance this year was to provide such a ramp to an elderly couple who have applied for residency in a senior housing facility. They are fifth on the waiting list, and until they can make it to the top of the list they will need a ramp. MHM received a donation of three sections of aluminum ramp - 30 feet in total.

The ramp and a platform was recently installed in one day by two MHM staff members and a freshman from Colby College.

When the couple is finally in their new quarters, MHM will put the ramp back into storage until the next need arises. The goal is to have aluminum or wood ramps available for such interim needs. Ramp donations can be disassembled and added to the inventory by volunteers with MHM.

For donations, please contact Rev. Thea Kornelius, Executive Director of Mission at the Eastward at the Fairbanks Union Presbyterian Church, 583 Fairbanks Rd (Route 4), PO Box 206, Farmington, ME 04938, phone 207-778-4705 or email: rev.thea.mate@gmail.com.