Ambition Brewery plans ‘Brewberry Festival’ for this weekend

WILTON - A local brewery will be holding a Brewberry Festival this weekend, featuring live music, food and new beer releases.

Ambition Brewery will be hosting the events in its newly-expanded taproom, after the business acquired a neighboring building. Owner Jeff Chaisson said that the new space adds approximately 1,000 square feet to the brewery's interior and another similar amount of outdoor patio space. That extra space will allow the brewery to seat 40 people for meals under state guidelines, which include the Nein K ('all fun, no run!') dinner Friday evening and a Kegs & Eggs breakfast Saturday morning.

The Brewberry Festival will run from 2 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will feature beer releases, including Blueberry Wheat and Blueberry Cream on Aug. 6, Vienna Lager and a Triple IPA on Aug. 7 and White Stout and Coffee Milk Stout on Aug. 8. Ambition Brewery will be offering pub-style grub all three days, including pretzels with beer cheese, steamed hot dogs on Thursday, Brats and Sauerkraut on Friday and German Hamburgers on Saturday. We Fry High, a food truck that specializes in a variety of fried foods, will also be at the brewery on Thursday and Saturday.

The Nein K dinner, which will include a brats and sauerkraut meal, two beverages, a medallion and racing bib, will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, costing $20. Kegs & Eggs, a breakfast served with a beverage Saturday morning from 9 to 11:30 a.m., will cost $15 and will feature maple syrup and sausage provided by Russell Black as well as blueberry pancakes made with spent grain. For both the Nein K and Kegs & Eggs, Chaisson is asking people to purchase tickets in advance or contact the brewery ahead of time in order to allow for staff to make sure it can accommodate the proper number of guests and meet state guidelines.

Activities to accompany the food and drink include a cribbage tournament beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and a dart competition from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Live music acts will include Tom Poulson and Jason Mclure from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday and Tom Leclerc, Josiah Chapman and Autumn Addicts from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The festival will correspond to the traditional date of the annual Blueberry Festival, which was postponed back in April due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chaisson noted that the Brewberry Festival sought to continue the tradition of having people enjoy the town of Wilton and that he intended to participate in the 38th annual Blueberry Festival, scheduled for Aug. 6 and Aug. 7, 2021.

"We're just trying to keep the tradition alive," Chaisson said Wednesday. "It's always been a fun weekend."