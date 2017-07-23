An abundance of nature

Day lily with bee. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
Water lilly in Weld. (Dennis York)
It appears there is an abundant of Indigo Buntings in this area this year. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Family of Mallards. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Nothing more delicate that a lone birch decorate by golden forest wild flowers. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Red Squirrel (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Mid-summer heat brings on evening turbulence that ends up in a downpour. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A young doe carefully chases off her young to hide her from me. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Bobolink eating grass seeds. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Loon feeding young one. (Darlene Power)
Looks like Bambi and Filene ( two Fawns ) found some little green apples. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Bumblebee on flower (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
The American Goldfinches check in on me every day; this one was chatting up a storm. (Muriel Armstrong)
The best flower for attracting bees. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A little Red Fox being bothered by a barking dog. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Hendricks Head Lighthouse. Southport. (Jessica Davis)
Water lilly in Weld )Dennis York)
While watching for Loons this week this little guy showed up. A Male Wood Duck. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A prince hiding out at Hill's Pond. (Dennis York)
Sunset in Weld. (Dennis York)
Male Twelve-spotted Skimmer dragonfly (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Year old male American Redstart changing into adult plumage. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Sunset (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
Heart clouds. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
Sunset after a rain storm. (Jennifer Ellsworth/West Farmington)
Hopkins Stream, West Mt. Vernon (Jane Naliboff)
Cedar Waxing, Parker Pond marsh (Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise swim for the loon family, Parker Pond (Jane Naliboff)
Cow moose on Quill Hill. She was standing in the center of the road with her new calf who walked into the woods before I could capture its adorableness. You'll have to trust me on that one.(Jane Naliboff)
Four Phoebe babies, one is hidden, are quickly out growing their nest, but there's just enough room for Mr. or Mrs. Phoebe to cling to the eves for feeding time, which is sunrise to sunset. There's no nanny in their house. (Jane Naliboff)
The rain below can be seen as the storm move towards Quill Hill in Rangeley. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunset on Rangeley Lake after a fast moving storm moved out. (Jane Naliboff)
Little Loon, on the left, is already practicing lifting its tiny wings to strengthen its muscles and has been wagging a foot to warm it. The chick on the right hatched a day or two later and is slightly behind developmentally but will catch up. Both parents are feeding them equally which is a good sign. Now if the predators, eagles, hawks, and turtles stay away, they have good chance to maturing. (Jane Naliboff)
Water lily opened for the day in Parker Pond marsh. (Jane Naliboff)
All do such a good job with really beautiful pictures. Thank you to all who do such a wonderful job. I am one who loves pictures of the flowers, also those of what is going on in areas, especially I am an lover of birds & especially animals.