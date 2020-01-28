Andover man charged with gross sexual assault

JAY - An Andover man was arrested on a warrant for gross sexual assault last week, following an investigation by the Jay Police Department.

Nathan A. Peoples, 42 of Andover, was arrested on the charge of gross sexual assault on Jan. 23 and transported to Franklin County Detention Center, after an arrest affidavit was filed with the Franklin County court system on Jan. 20. The charge relates to an incident that is alleged to have occurred in either February or March 2019, involving a juvenile under the age of 14.

According to the affidavit, filed by JPD Sgt. Russell Adams, the incident reportedly occurred in the spring of 2019 at a Jay residence. At that time, Peoples was in a relationship with the juvenile's mother.

The juvenile and her father came to the JPD in November 2019; the father told Officer Dylan Rider that he had become aware of an alleged assault that occurred in February or March 2019. The assault reportedly occurred as the juvenile was sleeping on the first floor of the residence at 2 or 3 a.m., with Peoples allegedly engaging in a sexual act. After an unknown time, noises were heard upstairs, the juvenile told police, and Peoples stopped, got up and acted as if he had just gotten there.

A Children's Advocacy Center interview was scheduled for late November. The juvenile was interviewed and was consistent with her previous statement to police, Adams wrote in the affidavit. The juvenile said that she told Peoples "you shouldn't be doing this" during the incident.

While researching Peoples, Adams said that he discovered an active warrant for Peoples out of Shelby County, Indiana. He also determined that Peoples lived in Andover, confirming his address on Jan. 3.

Peoples was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center on Jan. 23. Bail was set at $10,000 cash, with conditions of no contact for the juvenile and others associated with the case, as well as anyone under the age of 18.

In Maine, a conviction for a Class A felony carries up to a 30-year prison sentence.