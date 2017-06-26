Anglers honor Carrie Stevens

RANGELEY - Ghosts from a bygone era reappeared in the morning mist of the famous Upper Dam Pool last Friday as six classic Rangeley Boats appeared, each with two anglers.

For the first time in recent memory, the famous pool once again had a fleet of Rangeley’s gracefully decorating its historic waters as six teams competed in the Inaugural Carrie Stevens Classic. The photo-based catch and release contest was the kick-off event for the “Carrie Stevens Weekend” at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum.

There were smiles all around as spectators and fly fisherman took in the rare sight and lots of trout and salmon (and chubs) were caught. The Oquossoc Museum teamed up with Rangeley Region Lake Cruises & Kayaking to host the event. Robert Moran of East Longmeadow Ma. submitted a photo of a 17” beauty to earn the “Best Brook Trout” award.

Given the historic nature of the event it was fitting that it was landed on a vintage bamboo fly rod. “Best Salmon” was claimed by Moran’s teammate, Christopher Gilgun, with an 18” beauty. Every boat was catching fish and several large “Fresh Water Tarpon” (River Chub) were also landed. Milt Baston of Strong was a good sport and stepped forward to accept the “Loonie Award for Best Chub” on behalf of his teammate Billy Oppenheim, who was not present for Saturday’s award ceremony held at the museum.

Carrie Stevens began tying and selling flies to passing anglers from her nearby camp and went on to become probably the most famous fly tier in history. On Saturday the 24, OSHM held a dedication ceremony and unveiled a newly redesigned Carrie Stevens exhibit featuring her famous 6 Lb. 12 Oz. brook trout caught in 1926.

The museum also hosted 7 of the best tiers of Carrie’s streamer flies in the world demonstrating their skills as part of the weekend-long event. The museum’s grounds were filled with vendor tents and smiling visitors as 27 craftspeople sold their wares as part of the Lupine Festival running concurrently with the celebration of All Things Carrie.

“It was a great three days to kick off a big summer of fun events we have on tap here at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum and the Rangeley History Museum, downtown this summer," shared Historical Society Executive Director, Bill Pierce.