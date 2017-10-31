Franklin Countys First News

Annual Halloween traditions of Farmington

Posted by • October 31, 2017 •

FARMINGTON - With the Halloween holiday upon us, the streets of Farmington buzzed with costumed kids jittery with the anticipation of sorting and eating their candy, neighborhood houses decked out in cobwebs and gravestones and two annual favorites- painted windows and dancing witches.

The yearly window painting competition brought kids of all ages onto the sidewalks of downtown to show off their artistic skill on the storefronts of businesses Friday afternoon. Sponsored by Rotary, the traditional, friendly competition is a favorite among kids. While the younger kids painted their spooky scenes, the Mt. Blue High School cross country team jogged by dressed as unicorns, Waldo and zombies for their traditional costume run.

Witches in striped tights, tall hats and dancing shoes spread out on the sidewalk today to boogie for a cause, bringing breast cancer awareness to pedestrians and passing drivers.

"Don't be scared! Get a mammogram!" The witches hollered down the streets as they lined up for their choreographed dance to 'Monster Mash.'

Photo by Scott Landry

Photo by Scott Landry

Photo by Scott Landry

Photo by Scott Landry

Photo by Scott Landry

Photo by Scott Landry

