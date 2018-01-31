Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby is set for Feb. 17

WILTON - The Wilton Fish & Game Association’s 4th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, Feb. 17.

The event will run from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wilson Lake, coinciding with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend. Any person whose license has not been previously suspended or revoked may fish without a fishing license. Everyone can come enjoy the fun.

Even people who have never ice fished before are encouraged to attend. A free ice-fishing clinic for all ages will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All bait and equipment will be provided.

Registration for the event is $5. People can register from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. the day of the event at the Wilson Lake boat launch area. Tickets are also available in advance at Shelly’s Hometown Market, Backwoods Bait and Tackle in Chesterville, Robin’s Bait Shop in Jay and Dag’s Bait.

The first 50 youths to come to the registration shack with a ticket on the day of the event will get a free grab bag full of valuable items.

Many door prizes will be given away at the event, including a 10-inch Jiffy Auger, a toboggan and gift certificates from area businesses. Everyone 15 and under participating in the event will be entered to win a lifetime fishing license.

Adult prizes include a two-man ice shelter, a jet sled with hitch and cover, Loring pack basket with liner Prizes will be awarded in three adult categories: Brook Trout, Togue andSalmon.

Youth prizes include a boxed set of Max-traps for the heaviest fish. Other categories will get a package that includes a pack basket, bait net, a Max-trap and two Narrow Gauge Cinema movie tickets. Prizes will be awarded in six youth categories: Brook Trout, Togue, Pickerel, Salmon, Bass, Yellow Perch and White Perch. There will be a special prize for smallest fish.

All prizes will be announced and awarded beginning at 4 p.m.

Food concessions will include fresh cut French fries, grilled hot dogs and bottled water. Souvenir hats and T-shirts will be available for sale. Tickets for a 50/50 drawing will also be available.

The 4th Annual Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby is held in memory of Michael J. Rowe, who was killed in a woods accident. For more information, please call 207-491-0780.