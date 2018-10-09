Annual Phillips train ride provides haunts and history

PHILLIPS - Ghouls, goblins and an overall spookiness will fill the woods of Phillips this weekend, enticing local Halloween enthusiasts in for a visit. Luckily, speed won't be an issue when keeping out of reach of the haunts thanks to the Sandy River and Rangeley Lakes Railroad.

Favorited by many, the annual Ghost Train will carry passengers through the dark woods on Saturday, Oct. 13 for half hour rides of scares and screams, provided by the eighth grade class of Phillips Elementary School. The train will depart every 25 minutes beginning at 6:45 p.m. and lasting until 9:45 p.m.

A slew of volunteers help make the event possible, including parents of students as well as community members. Anyone is welcome to help create the haunted forests surrounding the train's path, and should call Tanya Morgan at 860-8660 for more information.

The SR&RL Railroad is home to one of the state's original two-foot Narrow Gauge Railroads and has worked since 1970 to restore and preserve the history and life of the historic train. The operation is completely run by volunteers and offers regular rides complete with historical presentations throughout most of the year.

With the railroad dating back to 1890, the ride in one of the historic cars promises an eery experience. The SR&RL Railroad will be offering daytime tours as well on the day of the Ghost Train, beginning at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the haunted ride are $5 for adults, $3 for those 12 years old and under and free for infants in arms. All proceeds will be split between the SR&RL Railroad, a certified non-profit, and the eighth grade class who is raising money for a field trip to Quebec City, Canada.