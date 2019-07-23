Annual Pierpole Day filled with fun for all

STRONG - Saturday, July 13 marked the annual Pierpole Day celebration for the Town of Strong. A planning committee had been working since early April to make sure the day was filled with fun for all.

The Foster Memorial Building and outside area hosted most of the daylong activities. A bounce house, cotton candy, popcorn, doughboys, face painting and other kids games were an attraction on the lawn of the Foster Memorial Building. Other events include hit-pitch-run, horseshoes and logging competitions.

At 4 p.m., the annual parade came down Main Street. Bill Birden was this year's honored person for the parade, having worked tirelessly since 2004 to make the parade happen for the town. He and his wife Vickie road in the parade in a beautiful Ford Mustang convertible donated by the Home Town Ford Dealership.

This year's parade theme was "movies." There was great participation by the community! Judges were in place and prizes were given for 1st - 4th place floats. 1st - Beauty and The Beast by Sandy River Cash Fuel/Gordon Logging; 2nd - The Original Party Animals by IEC/Webber Family Farm; 3rd - Jurassic Park by Marcel Lecours and family; 4th - Toy Story by the Ayotte Family Farm. Other entries included Emmett Walker Racing, an Antique Tractor, Cars, the local Library, North Star Ambulance and The Strong Fire Department and surrounding Community Fire Departments.

Vendors with many popular items for sale, such as jewelry, quilts and more, provided a local shopping experience, while the Strong Public Library had a book sale. The Historical Society had an open house and lawn sale. There were many other yard sales through town, including at the Nazarene Church and the school.

The Methodist Church Parish Hall hosted an art show and sale. The National Honors Society had activities and small petting exhibit on the lawn.

The Porter Lake Association set up a booth and sold T-shirts, hats and raffle tickets for five different baskets. Tickets were (and still are) for sale for the upcoming Bean Hole Bean Supper on Aug. 3. This will be the 50th year of the supper being held at the Strong Public Beach. For more information contact Noel Jones at (207) 652-3020 or PLA president David Baston at (508) 280-0632.

The 4-H had a food "camper" set up in the parking lot adjacent to the Foster Memorial Building. Hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, desserts and other delightful treats were enjoyed by many. The Strong Fire Department hosted a Chicken Barbecue. In addition to boneless-skinless chicken breast the meal included homemade baked beans, coleslaw, pasta salad, roll, strawberry shortcake and a drink. They also provided "meals to go". It was a huge success and everyone looks forward to it every year.

Music played at the White Elephant porch, including Gambol Creek, Crooked Bill and Stay Tuned.

The grand final event was held at the Legion Ball Field. A dazzling Fire Works display lit up the sky for the community to enjoy. Many folks were in place well before the display to get a good "seat" to see the bursts of beauty explode over head.

Committee members were out in the town all day collecting feedback on the events of the day. It was a day that filled the Town with life, laughter and fun. The members will review feedback to build on next year. If you would like to be a part of this celebration next year by becoming a committee member please contact Heather - 207-491-3300 or Nadene - 207- 491-5677. Please leave a message.

The Committee wants to say a huge Thank-you to all involved that made this day a success for our Town. Thank-you to the sponsors listed on the event flyer!