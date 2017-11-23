Annual Thanksgiving Dinner: ‘Just people helping people’

FARMINGTON - Gerry Gilman is expecting more than 500 people for dinner this year.

Four hundred Thanksgiving dinner orders, plus another 100 diners already signed up for the 17th annual Thanksgiving dinner, supported by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, at the Mt. Blue Campus. That's not counting the people that will show up without an RVSP, not an insignificant number, plus the last-minute pleas for a hot meal somewhere in the greater Franklin County area.

"When someone calls up and needs a meal," Gilman said. "How do you say no?"

The meal is totally free, provided to anyone who asks. Gilman has talked with people from every background and in every different living situation over the past few weeks: a single mom with two kids, elderly residents that couldn't cook for themselves, a man that was adamant that he didn't want a handout but also didn't have a car. People with hardships.

"These are hard times for folks," Gilman said. "We already have more than 500 [meals] spoken for right now. We're at the max this year."

To feed this hungry horde, organizers Gerry and Nancy Gilman, now on their 7th year of organizing the event, have marshaled 25 to 30 volunteers, plus another 20 National Honor Society students. The volunteers' professions are as far-ranging as the diners but "we're all just people here," as Gilman put it. The volunteers cook a gigantic amount of food, perhaps most clearly illustrated by the 29 turkeys that will be cooked and disassembled.

The number of dinners has steadily climbed since that first year when Rufus and Charlene Cox of New Sharon organized the free dinner in Farmington for 150 people. The couple had volunteered for many years when the Scottish Rite Masons held an annual free Thanksgiving dinner at Gardiner High School. They saw a need in Franklin County to provide a similar festive meal for local residents who can't afford it and for the many seniors who need the meal delivered to their homes.

Volunteers deliver meals throughout Franklin County, from Rangeley and Carrabassett Valley down to Wilton, Farmington and Jay and out as far as Rumford. The meal at MBC will be served at noon. All are welcome.