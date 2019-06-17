Annual Wilton town meeting is tonight

WILTON - The annual town meeting will take place this evening at Academy Hill School; the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the AHS cafeteria, with a barbecue prior to that beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Select Board and the Finance Committee are recommending roughly the same amount of $3.17 million, about $28,000 more than last year's budget, by way of a 55-article warrant. The first eight of those articles address zoning issues and other code enforcement matters, along with a proposed adoption of a town resolution concerning the Franklin County Commissioners defunding of social services.

If approved by voters, the resolution would be sent to the commissioners, urging them to rescind their decision to cut funding at the county level for numerous local non-profits and social service agencies. A similar statement was approved by Farmington voters in March. The board is recommending that citizens do adopt the resolution, which states that the agencies in question support the people of Wilton and improve the quality of life.

Article 44 will ask voters to appropriate money from the Wilson Lake Wall Capital Account for renovation work on the lake's retaining wall. The town is in the beginning phases of addressing the wall, which Town Manager Rhonda Irish said has had minor repairs over the years but is in need of attention. An amount of $25,000 is being requested to cover the costs of engineering and replacing the wall. The account is currently at a balance of $34,505.

Two articles will request appropriating funds from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Tax Increment Financing District account: a payment in the amount of $54,441 for the annual lease/purchase payment for the Fire Departments Quint Fire Truck and $15,000 toward the annual Waste Treatment Phase 1 Rural Development loan.

Copies of the warrant are available at the town office on the Weld Road.