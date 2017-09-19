Apple Pumpkin Festival is Sept. 30

LIVERMORE FALLS - Family, friends and neighbors will be gathering on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Livermore Falls Recreation Fields to celebrate the season of pumpkins and apples with the community.

Sponsored by the Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, the 2017 Apple Pumpkin Festival will feature a variety of vendors and craft artisans, agricultural products, raffles and an abundance of food. There will be local musicians entertaining throughout the day including Travis Pinkham, Off the Hill, Patrick Libby, Paul Bright and the Down The Dirt Road Band.

Kids can enjoy the famous Tiger Slide, a bounce house, a climbing wall and Nerf Castle. All ages can participate in the book giveaway hosted by Treat Memorial Library, or get a historical presentation on the paper making industry by the Heritage Museum.

There is still time to register as a vendor by calling 500-2464 or visiting ​​www.jay-livermore-lf.org​​

With many new vendors and activities this year, there will be something for the whole family to enjoy. For questions contact Christine Fournier, Vendor Coordinator/ Administrative Assistant, at 500-2464.