Applications for MATE’s Housing Ministry now available for 2020

Mission at the Eastward, Housing Ministry is getting ready for its 2020 season.

Mission teams from all over the northeast come to western Maine to share their talents and caring with area homeowners, who without assistance with labor and/or materials, would be unable to make needed repairs and maintenance to their homes. Many of the volunteers take vacation time to work in western Maine.

Painting, roof repairs, porches, steps, ramps and simple interior and exterior repair are likely prospects for the teams. Wherever possible, homeowners and families are asked to participate in the work and its costs. At times the mission can help with materials through grants and donations.

The work will take place in parts of Franklin and Somerset Counties. Groups will be staying in North New Portland and Farmington and like to keep the work within 30 minutes of these towns, serving the Farmington area, Chesterville, Jay, North Jay, Livermore Falls, Wilton, New Sharon, Temple, Strong and New Vineyard in Franklin County, as well as the towns of New Portland, Lexington, Highland Plantation and Embden in Somerset County. The Salem Economic Ministry, Western Maine Community Action and Rural Community Action Ministry in Leeds also have similar programs that cover the other towns not listed above.

Mission teams arrive at different times at different sites. They begin arriving in mid- to late-June and stay through the second week in August.

Mission teams seek to do Christian service. They are called out of their everyday lives to serve in our community. They come to work on housing and would be pleased to work along with homeowners. Their experience is made better by the time you share with them.

If you own your home, all you have to do is print this page and fill out the application below and return it. Each application received will be considered, and you will be contacted for further information if necessary. We will call you to set up an assessment appointment, and we will notify you, whether or not we are able to do the work requested. We accept applications up to April 31, but the sooner you turn your application in, the sooner we can match it to a work group.

Forms should be returned to MATE Housing Ministry c/o Fairbanks Union Church at P.O . Box 206, Farmington ME 04938. All personal information is for the use of Mission at the Eastward MHM and is held in strict confidence.

More information about MATE can be found here: www.missionattheeastward.org