Arctic visitors arrive

A snowy owl gets ready for lift-off recently in East Boothbay at Ocean Point. (Photo by David Pike)
A snowy owl takes off in East Boothbay at Ocean Point. (Photo by David Pike)
A snowy owl spreads its wings over Ocean Point in East Boothbay. (Photo by David Pike)
A snowy owl at Ocean Point in East Boothbay. (Photo by David Pike)
A dove catching some sun. (Photo by Dennis York)
Pussy willows in January-a sign of an early spring? (Photo by Dennis York)
Canada Jay. (Photo by Dennis York)
A bobcat pauses in a snowy field in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A bobcat moves across a snowy field in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A bobcat takes a look around before continuing on. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A black-capped chickadee perches on spruce. (Laura Ganz)
Another cold but magical sunset. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Wonderful Maine wintery landscape scene. (Photo by Jane Knox)
It's called "the look! " Deer in Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox )
A female cardinal in Wilton. ( Photo by Jim Knox )
A cold sunrise in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
My wife put some cranberries on a string and hung it in a tree for the birds. Guess what kind of "bird" got them? (Photo by Jim Knox)
Female snowy owl, Biddeford. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Snowy Owl's ready to move on. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Wings down. She has a five-foot wing span when they're up. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Ocean Point, East Boothbay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A frozen seaweed pile offers a female mallard a little respite from the frigid ocean, not so much the fierce wind that day, in East Boothbay. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Pool Beach, Biddeford. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Male and female mallards swim through the broken ice on the Kennebec in Hallowell. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Edgecomb outlet. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Sunset over partially frozen Parker Pond. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)