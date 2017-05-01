Arrest made after fight leads to alleged stabbing

FARMINGTON - A late night fight on Franklin Avenue led to a double stabbing Friday evening, police said today, with a Wilton man charged with aggravated assault.

According to Police Chief Jack Peck, Farmington police responded to Franklin Avenue near Ron's Market at 11:40 p.m. Friday evening after receiving a report about a fight in progress. The market is on the corner of High Street and Franklin Avenue, down the street from the Farmington police station.

Police broke up the altercation, Peck said, and determined that Ryan Brann, 38 of Wilton, had stabbed two Farmington men with a pocket knife during the fight.

The two men, a 46-year-old father and his 27-year-old son, were both seen by NorthStar EMS. The older man received only minor injury while the younger man was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar. He was treated for lacerations and released Friday night.

Brann was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and is being held on $10,000 bail prior to an initial appearance in Franklin County Superior Court Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.