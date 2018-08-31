As summer winds down, students head back to school

FARMINGTON - Cold feet aside, temperatures climbed into the 90s as students once again filled the halls of local schools for their first day back from vacation. Administrators notified teachers of the warning signs of heat related illnesses, encouraging everyone to stay hydrated and as cool as possible throughout the late season spike in temperatures.

Teachers began preparing for their new and returning students at the start of the week, opening their doors Wednesday morning to anxious and excited kids.

"Teachers have an increased focus on educating the whole child, which includes academics, physical, social and emotional learning," MSAD 58 Superintendent Susan Pratt commented.

New to district 58 this year is after school programming offered through a grant from 21st Century Kids and Franklin County Children's Task Force. The five-year grant will be administered through the Maine Department of Education and will be based around learning opportunities for children in the areas of science, math, engineering, technology, the arts, health and physical activity.

“It’s a program that is meant to help children increase their academic achievement and introduce them to different enrichment activities that they may not have the opportunity to be introduced to in a regular school setting,” Renee Whitley, executive director of the Children’s Task Force said.

All elementary schools in the district will have access to the programming four days a week until 5:30 p.m. Deadline for sign ups is Sept. 14.

With federal law rollbacks last month regarding standards-based education, all schools are faced with the decision of how to assess and report out on student achievements in the classroom. Pratt said they will wait to hear more details from the state before making any firm decisions on the matter, but she is looking forward to seeing the instructional practices implemented that teachers have worked hard on.

Regional School Unit 9 board members recently approved a new system that will utilize a 0 to 100 course score. Student assignments will be scored based on whether the student met, partially-met or exceeded the standard outlined by the assignment's rubric. Teachers will then award a numerical grade within the associated range for the assignment. A student's course score would be an average of those assignment scores. A course score of 60 would pass a course. However, students would still need to at least partially-meet every standard to receive credit.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said that opening day had gone well, despite the high temperatures and humid weather, and that kids had seemed excited to be back in school. It is Meserve's first opening day as the district's superintendent; Meserve is a Mt. Blue High School graduate and worked most recently as the superintendent of RSU 16.

"This is a good time for us," Meserve said, calling it "uplifting" to see teachers teaching and classrooms full of students after a summer full of board meetings on subjects such as PBE.

Some goals that the RSU 9 administration team is working on this year include improving attendance numbers across all grades within the district. Meserve said that the issue impacts students that repeatedly miss classes in a number of negative ways, and that the district would be conducting outreach on the issue.

"If we can get kids into school every day, they can realize better academic achievement and better social connections," Meserve said.

Other goals for the administrative staff include continued improvements to the Positive Behavior Intervention System the district uses to emphasize appropriate school behavior and help teach students to manage their emotions in stressful situations, and to improve outreach with the community.

Regional School Unit 73 will also be headed up by a new superintendent this year, Todd LeRoy will be leading the district through the year after serving as interim to fill the place of Kenneth Healey.

"I'm really looking forward to getting to know the district, the students and the staff. We'll be working hard to get the students what they need," he said.

Previously LeRoy served as superintendent for RSU 50 in southern Aroostook for two years and SAD 59 in Madison before that. According to LeRoy, Madison went from being one of the lowest ranked districts in the nation to one of the highest during his time there.