Assistance sought for church repair in East Dixfield

EAST DIXFIELD – Many people may have fond memories of hearing the church bell calling to worship on a summer morning, or coming to Vacation Bible School, or worshiping with family and friends regularly at East Dixfield’s United Baptist Church, or just driving by enjoying the lighted cross. If so, they might consider helping with the efforts to keep the historic and cherished house of worship open and available to the public.

After 150 years, the East Dixfield United Baptist Church steeple, which holds the bell, is in need of extensive repairs.

Located on the corner of Church Street and Route 2, the church building sits on the Dixfield, Oxford County side of the East Dixfield village. Many milestone events have been marked within its walls, from weddings and showers to funerals and times of community prayer.

After a lengthy process of searching for a contractor, organizers have found one who offers a reasonable cost, with quality building materials and references. Their proposal, with the aid of a man-lift, is to replace all decomposing materials with Azek composite material which would not need to be replaced or painted. This also includes the ladder access which is in a dangerous state and in one portion would be replaced with stairs. The plan is to have the work completed by this spring as long as necessary funds are in place.

“Some people give to church repairs because they are comforted by seeing the church steeple as they walk in the community," longtime member and financial secretary Joyce Smith said. "Others give in memory of a loved one or of generations of loved ones who attended the church."

Updates on the repairs, a fundraising link, photos, historical notes and open-house schedule (at the completion of the project) can be found on the church Facebook page.

If you would like to be a part of the preservation to continue one of the last original, public, landmarks in the community, a donation can be sent to East Dixfield United Baptist Church, PO BOX 76, East Dixfield, Maine, 04227. Any amount that is able to be given will be greatly appreciated.