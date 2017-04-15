At Citizen’s Police Academy, learning is a two-way street

FARMINGTON - A revitalized Citizen's Police Academy sponsored by the Farmington Police Department graduated 18 local-area residents this week, with officers and guest speakers offering some insight into their day-to-day work in the community.

The program had been held in the past, Chief Jack Peck said, but was eventually abandoned due to lack of interest. It was rebuilt by Detective Darin Gilbert, who approached Peck with a proposal to teach the nine-week program. Every officer participated, Peck said, with special guests including corrections officers from Franklin County Detention Center, dispatchers from Franklin County Communications Center, specialists from Evergreen Behavioral Services and Safe Voices and probation officers. Sgt. Scott Dalton of the Maine State Police brought his K-9 dog for a demonstration.

Peck said the course ran a minimum of three hours each week. It began with an overview of the FPD application process for new hires, including psychological and physical fitness tests, and the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. The course focused on criminal and civil law, traffic stops and computer crimes, as well as scam awareness. Participants learned how officers deal with situations involving domestic violence, operating under the influence of alcohol or mental health issues.

Both the department and the community benefits, Peck said: officers get feedback from community members about what expectations they have for the department, while the participants learn about the daily work of the officers.

"It's usually an eyeopener," Peck said, "learning what's really happening on a day-to-day basis, what decisions [the officers] have to make."

Peck said that the department intends to hold the academy this fall if there is sufficient interest. Feedback from the 18 participants seemed to indicate there would be interest; Peck said many of the graduates said they would recommend the academy to friends and family.