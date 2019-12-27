Athletic events cancelled, numerous crashes reported

With freezing rain causing crashes across the county, people are being asked to be extra cautious while driving.

The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory until 4 p.m. this evening, due to "significant mixed precipitation." Law enforcement, fire and ambulance services are responding to a number of crashes and several roads have been shut down.

The Franklin County Regional Communications Center posted a notice on its Facebook page that dispatchers were too busy to post a list of road closures. Motorists are urged to be extra cautious if they do need to drive.

Due to weather, all Mt. Blue High School athletic activities scheduled for today are canceled. The Mt. Abram girl basketball game scheduled for tonight has been postponed until Jan. 6, 2020.

The Farmington Care and Share Food Closet will be closed today. It will open Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. for food pickup.

Additional cancellations and postponements may be sent to editor@dailybulldog.com.