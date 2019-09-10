Aurora Grange closes its doors in Strong

STRONG - Not that long ago, all but one family in Strong was a member of the Aurora Grange. Friday nights would find the entire town piled into the one-room building, sharing a meal, learning a new skill or listening to a presentation. The night often ended in a dance before neighbors and friends would head back to their homes and farms.

"It was just what people did," Grange member Janet Bachelder said.

Bachelder and her husband Tony have been members of the Aurora Grange for the last 33 years. Like most members, Bachelder said they joined for the social aspect: to be with like-minded people.

"We would just sit around talking about the cares of the day. Things that affected our children, our families ... our community," she said.

The Aurora Grange closed earlier this summer. The reason was a lack of members. A final sale was held last week, one of the last acts of the grange.

A national organization, the Grange has stood as a social hub in many rural communities for last 150-plus years. It was born from the need to organize and connect farmers from the North and South after the devastation of the Civil War. With paid dues, secret passwords and exclusive meetings, the Grange advocated for agriculture - helping to regulate rates placed by the railroads and grain warehouses. It's credited for starting the Cooperative Extension, fighting for free mail delivery to rural farms through the Rural Free Delivery program and providing more than $300 billion in loans to rural farmers and homeowners.

"It was just people helping people, basically," Bachelder said.

Members of the Grange can attend any Grange meeting in the nation, which is a comfort for someone like Tony Bachelder, who is a long-distance truck driver but is welcomed at any Grange he decides to stop at. In 2005 the Grange had 160,000 members with organizations in 2,100 communities in 36 states, but those numbers have dropped dramatically in recent years. Bachelder said eight have closed in Maine this year alone, with Aurora recently joining that number due to lack of members.

"Ours has been going downhill for the last 12 years. Everybody wants the fast life now; everybody's working more," she said.

Bachelder, who acted as the lecturer for Aurora - arranging workshops, discussions and events - has spent much of her time reading through the Grange records which are housed at the Strong Historical Society.

"There was one journal entry about a community breakfast. There were 89 people recorded, sitting down, eating breakfast together. At 10 a.m. On a Saturday!" she said.

Bachelder has continued to attend local Grange meetings, though she hasn't decided which one she'll stick with long term.