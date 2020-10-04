Autumn birds

American Bittern in the wetland at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler in a crabapple tree in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Painted Turtles at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Palm Warbler in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Downy Woodpecker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
American Robin with berry in flight at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
A dove on the deck. (Photo by Dennis York)
A woodcock in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
A pair of Wood ducks. (Photo by Dennis York)
A woodchuck in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Clematis vitalba (or occidentalis, according to maine.gov) is a non-native, invasive vine. Reportedly only found in a few states in the eastern U.S., which explains why it was difficult to identify, until a neighbor with a plant i.d. app took a photo. In seconds, there it was. Found in Chesterville. (Photo by Don Blanchard)
Autumn colors of Fire on Ira Mountain. (Photo by Melissa Saxton)
Top of the destination on Ira Mountain. (Photo by Melissa Saxton)
The beautiful rolling hills of western Maine, Ira Mountain. (Photo by Melissa Saxton)
Sept. 30, in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Marcellino)