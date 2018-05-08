Avon ball field vandalized
AVON - Bleachers were smashed and a storage building was vandalized at a local ball field Monday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact either the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or the Maine State Police.
Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox responded to the Walli Ballfield on the Avon Valley Road at 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of vandalism, which was believed to have occurred between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. An unknown person or persons damaged the area by overturning and breaking the wooden bleachers, throwing garbage and vandalizing the storage building.
Wilcox was assisting state police with county calls Monday, as many members of local law enforcement were attending the funeral services of Somerset County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Eugene Cole.
The field is currently being used by children ages 4 through 13 for Little League baseball. Coach Duke Bachelder told Wilcox that children have been playing six days a week at the field.
Anyone who has information about the vandalism or saw anyone suspicious in the area should contract either the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or Maine State Police.
Hope they find the culprit(s) and make them replace and fix up the field!!
there some more examples of well respected people in this community, anyone want to get a hold of me I will help restore or help build or if money needed I will sure help
Grrrr makes me mad that someone would do this. The kids have a good place to play ball and idiots vandalize this place. I hope they get caught and be made to replace and clean up what they did. I heard that a week or so ago Phillips little league building was vandalized and stuff was stolen...shame on you to who ever did this..I hope u get caught and pay for what u did...
This is so sad The people that are responsible are probably the same ones that turn over headstones Makes me so angry . If it was their property you bet they would be angry
People to contact for any help or donations to Avon Baseball Team is Duke Bachelder 207-491-7081. How that helps anyone our who needed or wanted information.
What a damned crappy thing to do! It's hard enough to get kids to play ball or do anything that doesn't involve tweet phones or video games and now we have this pointless,cowardly crap. As kids we cherished our ball fields and defended their honor against all rivals. We'd have dealt with these clowns the old fashioned way and no cops would be involved. Now days the perps would scream "bullying And crisis councellors would have to be called in.
It'd be a good idea when they are caught - Make them due repairs during a game !
Just saying - make them remember
@ Avon Baseball Team
Post an address for $ I really don't like calling someone I don't know, leaving a message and waiting for a call kcab
Is there no shame in this world? This is sad! Sad! Sad! Why do people young or old think that it is okay to disrespect property? Perhaps if the culprits were caught and made to pay for and restore the damage they would have a little more respect for the community that put this field together. Shame on them.