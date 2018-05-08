Avon ball field vandalized

AVON - Bleachers were smashed and a storage building was vandalized at a local ball field Monday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact either the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or the Maine State Police.

Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox responded to the Walli Ballfield on the Avon Valley Road at 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of vandalism, which was believed to have occurred between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. An unknown person or persons damaged the area by overturning and breaking the wooden bleachers, throwing garbage and vandalizing the storage building.

Wilcox was assisting state police with county calls Monday, as many members of local law enforcement were attending the funeral services of Somerset County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Eugene Cole.

The field is currently being used by children ages 4 through 13 for Little League baseball. Coach Duke Bachelder told Wilcox that children have been playing six days a week at the field.

Anyone who has information about the vandalism or saw anyone suspicious in the area should contract either the Franklin County Sheriff's Office or Maine State Police.