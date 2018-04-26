Avon man pepper sprayed, arrested following car crash confrontation

AVON - A local man was arrested yesterday, after he allegedly attempted to assault a deputy after a car crash.

Thomas Plog, 65 of Avon, was arrested on misdemeanor counts of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest yesterday morning.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Deputy Keith Madore and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell responded to a report of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Avon Valley Road and Bailey Road in Avon at approximately 5:13 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon arriving at the site of the crash, which involved a tan 1999 Jeep Cherokee, Madore determined that the operator was intoxicated.

According to Nichols, when the operator was asked for information he "became belligerent and attempted to assault Madore." The operator was sprayed with pepper spray and arrested. He was later identified as Plog.

Plog was transported to Franklin County Detention Center.