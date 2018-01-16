Avon man will keep beagles, surrenders puppies to state

FARMINGTON - Six dogs removed from a garage in Freeman Township last month will be returned to their owner, who will not be prosecuted, per the terms of a consent order agreed upon by the owner and state. Three puppies previously surrendered by their owner will retained by the state.

Law enforcement became involved with the dogs after an individual living elsewhere on the property contacted police out of concern for nine beagles in a garage on the Freemen Ridge Road in Freeman Township. Deputy Andrew Morgan of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded, reporting to an Animal Welfare Program agent that he had found six adult dogs and three puppies in an unheated garage in separate kennels. The external temperature at that time was recorded at -22 degrees, according to Angela Rogers, the AWP district humane agent.

The dogs had water that had frozen and no food in the kennels, Rogers said. The dogs' owners, David Ellis, 46 of Avon, was contacted due to his name being on the dogs' collars. Ellis reported that he had checked the dogs at roughly 4 p.m. the previous day.

The law requires that dogs such as the beagles be fed and watered once per day - Ellis told investigators that he had been meeting that requirement. Bedding is also required, and there appeared to be straw in the kennels.

The FCSO took the dogs to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, where they were found to have good weight. All of the dogs tested positive for some parasites, such as hookworm or roundworm, and four adult dogs tested positive for Lyme Disease.

Ellis, who later met with FCSO and Rogers at the FCSO office in Farmington, said that he was in the process of setting up new kennels at his residence in Avon.

"Mr. Ellis stated that he checks on the dogs every day and that they all have access to a dog house with bedding," Rogers wrote in a report filed with the court. "However, Mr. Ellis did acknowledge that it was extremely cold, especially for 10 week old puppies without a source of heat."

Ellis voluntarily surrendered the three puppies. FCSO charged him with animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.

In a consent order signed on Jan. 12, following a hearing at Franklin County District Court earlier that week, Ellis and the state, represented by Assistant District Attorney Josh Robbins, agreed to a final resolution for the animals and criminal charge. The six adult beagles not previously surrendered by Ellis will be returned to his care, with their care to conform to Maine animal welfare statutes. This includes Robbins receiving "photographic proof" of housing that complies with state statute. Robbins said Tuesday that he had received that proof.

Ellis will pay restitution of $1,025.45 to benefit the AWP by July, with those funds to cover the housing, feeding and veterinary care of the beagles at FCAS from Jan. 3 through Jan. 11.

The criminal charge cited by FCSO hasn't been brought forward yet. When it is, the charge will be filed by the District Attorney's Office. If Ellis pays the restitution and refrains from any other criminal conduct, the charge will be dismissed in July. If those conditions aren't met, Robbins said Tuesday, the animal cruelty charge could be brought back.