Avon residents to elect officials, address bridge project at annual town meeting

AVON - Residents will vote for a selectman and a school board director at Saturday's meeting, as well as $240,000 in proposed expenditures.

Avon residents will be nominating candidates from the floor, with both an incumbent selectman and a school board director anticipated to accept their respective positions if nominated. Selectman Barry Thorndike is willing to serve on the board for another three-year term. MSAD 58 Director Paul Gardiner will serve for another three years as the town's representative on the school board.

Voting will also take place for tax collector, constable and road commissioner, all one-year terms. Maureen Haley is running for reelection as tax collector, Jerry Haines for road commissioner and Bruce Dunham for constable. All candidates have agreed to accept the position if elected.

This year's proposed budget would be roughly $11,000 larger than that the previous fiscal year, according to Board of Selectmen Chair Greta Espeaignnette, or 4.8 percent. If approved as recommended, the budget would rise from approximately $229,000 to $240,000.

Articles 18 through 24 will address a new bridge construction project on the Bob Orbeton Road, as well as an addition of culverts. The board is recommending putting $55,000-worth of funds collected through excise taxes into the town's paving account rather than the equipment account, as a new truck was purchased just this year.

The town is also looking at a change in the due date for taxes, switching from December to Oct. 15 in 2019.

The meeting will take place at the Avon Town Hall on Saturday, March 17, beginning at 9 a.m.