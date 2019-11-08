Avon to vote on marijuana business ordinance at Nov. 19 special town meeting

AVON - A special town meeting has been scheduled for Nov. 19 to allow residents to weigh-in on whether marijuana-related businesses will be able to open in town.

Residents will choose a moderator prior to discussing the proposed Marijuana Licensing Ordinance. While a citizen's petition jump-started the process, First Selectman Greta Espeaignnette said, the ordinance is the product of work by the town's Code Enforcement Officer. As the ordinance wasn't able to make the Nov. 5 statewide election, a special town meeting was scheduled for later in the month.

The ordinance would require interested applicants to seek a town license that would be dependent upon state approval. Applicants would need to be at least 21 years of age, not have a disqualifying drug conviction and not have submitted an application within the past year. The Board of Selectmen would hold a public hearing and, if the applicant meets the ordinance's requirements, instruct the town clerk to issue the license.

The cost of the town license is deliberately not listed in the ordinance, Espeaignnette said, and will instead be set separately by the selectmen. That way, if the costs should need to be changed, the town doesn't need to rewrite the ordinance.

The board has supported putting the ordinance before the residents of the town, Espeaignnette said. "We have tried to be open for business," she said, "and this is the business of the times."

If residents approve the ordinance, Article 3 on the special town meeting warrant will ask if they wish to have Avon opt-in for marijuana businesses. This step, which authorizes the establishment of retail, growing, manufacturing and testing facilities, provided they meet town and state requirements, is required to allow adult-use marijuana businesses to operate in town.

The town meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Avon Municipal Building on Tuesday, Nov. 19.