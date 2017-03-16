Avon town meeting is Saturday: Two selectmen seats to be decided

AVON - Voters will be electing officers for the coming year and deciding a 59-article warrant at the annual town meeting on Saturday, March 18. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the Town Hall on Route 4/Rangeley Road.

Longtime selectman, assessor and overseer of the poor, John Calloway resigned, effective on Friday, March 17. Voters will be electing a resident to complete the two years remaining on his term, along with a three-year first selectman term currently held by Greta Espeaignnette. She has indicated she will be seeking re-election to the board.

Current town clerk and tax collector, Mary Dunham, is expected to run for another year-long term, as is Bruce Dunham and Maureen Haley for constable and treasurer, respectively, and Jerry Haines as road commissioner.

The anticipated budget this year is up from last year's, roughly totaling $228,000. The increased budget includes major repairs to a town truck ($25,000) and starting a road construction/paving account for the town ($25,000).

"We are still waiting on approval to put in the culvert on the Avon Valley road that was put on hold by the Army Corps and have reapplied for a grant for that as well," Espeaignnette said. "Once approved, if we don't get the grant, we may have to have a special town meeting to raise money," she added.