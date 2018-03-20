Avon voters reelect incumbents, approve budget

AVON - Residents reelected incumbents, approved a $241,000 budget and welcomed a new moderator at Sunday's town meeting.

According to Board of Selectman Chair Greta Espeaignnette, Jerry Gilchrist moderated the meeting. He replaced Dick Caton, who set aside the gavel for the first time in 30 years.

Selectman Barry Thondike, MSAD 58 Director Paul Gardiner, tax collector Maureen Haley, Road Commissioner Jerry Haines and Constable Bruce Dunham were all nominated from the floor and reelected. Both Thorndike and Gardiner will served three-year terms.

All municipal budget articles passed as proposed, creating a budget of $241,045. Residents rejected funding requests from four outside agencies: Safe Voices, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services, Maine Public Broadcasting Network and American Red Cross. The budget represents less than a 5 percent increase as compared to the current fiscal year, rising $11,000 to the $241,000.

Residents also approved changing the due date for taxes, switching from December to Oct. 15 in 2019.

Funds were also taken from the Public Service Account to improve Wallie Ballpark and the playground, with a total of $3,102 appropriated. Excise tax funds were applied to the town's road maintenance, with $55,000 set aside for winter road maintenance and $20,000 for summer work.

A total of $35,000 was taken out of the Undesignated Fund and put toward a bridge construction project on the Bob Orbeton Road.

An expression of legislative sentiment was presented by Sen. Tom Saviello to Jerry Haines for his wife, Janne Haines, who passed away last year. Janne Haines was recognized for her service to the town of Avon.