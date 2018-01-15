Award-winning author, activist brings civil rights conversation to Old South

FARMINGTON - Honoring the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., Old South Church will be hosting award-winning author, educator and activist Reza Jalali to speak beginning at 12 p.m. Monday Jan. 15.

Jalali, who has been recognized as one of Maine's 50 Leaders in Maine Magazine, will discuss the "dehumanization" that he has witnessed unfolding in the United States since last year's presidential election.

"With today's anti-immigrant climate I intend to give a snapshot of how our Muslim neighbors are doing. Life has changed for us," Jalali said.

After coming to the United States to seek refuge from his own country of Iran, Jalali became an advocate for others in similar situations, offering a voice to those who sometimes feel silenced by the overwhelming transition. He has worked specifically with immigrants and refugees living in Maine in numerous ways, including his work as coordinator at the University of Southern Maine's Office of Multicultural Student Affairs and his contributions to the Maine Historical Society's 400 Years of New Mainers exhibit.

Jalali will share pieces of his own personal story and discuss the stories that many Muslims in the United States are facing.

"It's heartbreaking that we have to continue having this discussion. We love America as much as anyone else. We pay taxes, work hard, catch colds, vote, volunteer and send our children to school. The post-election America resembles a dark society we thought we had left behind, but it feels as though our past is catching up to us," Jalali said.