Babies in nature

Tiger swallowtail butterfly on iris in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Veery (a type of thrush) in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Nesting robin in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Purple Finch in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Nesting robin in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Nesting robin in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Time for lunch. (Doug Walrath)
This morning I came upon the piebald deer having breakfast. (Doug Walrath)
Curious squirrel. (Paige Plourde)
Paraglide. (Paige Plourde)
Double rainbow. (Paige Plourde)
Fawn in Farmington Neighbors invited me to their house to photograph this healthy fawn chilling in their backyard. There has been a doe with 2 fawns around, apparently they’re enjoying all of the neighborhood hostas! (Steve Muise)
This deer came to eat the neighbor's Coleus this morning. (Jim Dwinal)
This deer came to eat the neighbor's Coleus this morning. (Jim Dwinal)
Bandit! (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa Loon's sunrise swim. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Two guys out for breakfast. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa loon looking for mama. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Mama Loon left her eggs to feed. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Up close with the Loons' eggs. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
It was Papa loon's turn to egg sit while Mama was out. Being larger than a female, Papa has a more difficult time hauling himself onto the nest than Mama. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Inch by inch onto the nest. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa's almost there. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Papa arranged the eggs under him and settled in with a watchful eye. As of Sunday, July 7, the eggs were still incubating. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Flitting finches. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise sea smoke. (Photographed by Jane Naliboff)