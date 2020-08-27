Back to school, one way or another

FARMINGTON - When public schools across the country began shutting down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents everywhere scrambled to fill in the blanks left behind. Teachers and administrators did their best to offer lessons virtually - plans that had to be cobbled together quickly, with numerous obstacles faced - but still, the responsibilities on the shoulders' of parents doubled in bulk.

Now, with several months to scheme and brainstorm and organize, many school districts feel confident for the return in two weeks. If not confident, at least more versed in the ways of virtual learning compared to mid-March. For parents, the confidence varies. Many districts are striking out on a hybrid model of learning- half home, half classroom- which leaves parents in the same position of preparing to fill many roles at once. Study hall monitor, childcare organizer, teacher, parent...not to mention the full or part time employment held by most.

"It's impossible. As a single parent, this is going to be a huge hardship for me," Lani Gordon said.

Gordon works in the Regional School Unit 9 as the Foster Career and Technical Education Center's Early Childhood Education instructor. She's been there 35 years. She is also a single parent of a six-year-old boy who is due to begin first grade next month. The 'impossible' Gordon refers to is RSU 9's specific hybrid schedule of alternating remote and in-person learning, according to last name. Because of the framework of the schedule, the cohorts of elementary aged students and high school aged students will not always align. So the younger children in a family will not necessarily be at school on the same days that their teenage brothers or sisters will be, or more importantly, not at home on the same days.

RSU 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said the decision was made based on feedback from parents. Maintaining the opportunity for students to participate in special programming- such as art and phys ed- was overwhelmingly a priority for parents. Due to the number of schools spread out in RSU 9, and the fact that the district "shares" teachers for those classes, Meserve said it wold have been extremely complex to arrange a set hybrid schedule. If RSU 9 had opted to keep a set schedule, students of one cohort would only get to participate in certain specials, while others would not.

The other reason was to keep kids in school as much as possible. By rotating every other day, cohorts will alternate weeks of being in school Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

"We felt it was critical to get them into school as many days as they could," Meserve said.

Even still, Gordon said she will have to piece together multiple babysitters to watch her son, with the hopes that they can offer educational support. Local childcare centers are maxed out, Gordon said, and community members have gotten no response from the University of Maine at Farmington regarding the possibility of a creative solution to the problem.

Though the number of solutions aren't plentiful, some families have turned toward an obvious choice: homeschooling.

"I feel like it's what I'm here for," Kayla Sinclair said.

Sinclair is the mom of two elementary aged kids, one of whom has to wear a hearing aid.

"Wearing a mask or shield just wasn't going to work for her," Sinclair said.

Sinclair said, like everyone, they managed to get through the emergency remote learning offered by RSU 9 in March. But now, given the choice of returning to a complicated hybrid model, or doing school their own way on their own time, Sinclair, along with roughly 60 other families, chose home.

"It never even crossed my mind that I would someday home school my kids. But you just kinda go with what life hands you," she said.

Sinclair values the benefits of public school, but said she and her kids are excited to home school. Meserve reported that in a normal year, the district has roughly 137 home schooled students. This year that number has gone up to 200. RSU 9 has roughly 2,400 students in all.

For Christine Hazard and her five children homeschooling is their norm. When everyone else was struggling through the daunting task of teaching their children from home, Hazard said not much changed for them.

"I'm so thankful I don't have to be making these decisions right now," Hazard said.

Hazard uses their family's homestead to do most of her teaching, life skills such as building, cooking, gardening and raising animals, supplemented by worksheets, the internet and lots and lots of books. Hazard graduated from UMF with a teaching certification, but didn't imagine teaching her own kids until her family started growing.

"I had a passion for teaching and I realized I wanted to be able to teach my own. I knew I could do a good job because I know them better than anyone," she said.

Hazard offers support to new homeschooling families through a private Facebook group, and encourages people to give it a try even if they feel under-qualified.

"It's basically just about going with your instincts with your kids," she said.