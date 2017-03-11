Bail check leads to trafficking charge for Farmington man

FARMINGTON - A local man was charged with trafficking Thursday, after police conducting a bail check reported finding heroin, cash and paraphernalia associated with the sale of heroin in his house.

Travis Lambert, 26 of the Morrison Hill Road, was previous charged with burglary and stealing drugs and was out on bail while awaiting the dispensation of his case. On Thursday, March 9, Farmington Police Department Det. Darin Gilbert and Officer Michael Lyman conducted a bail check at Lambert's residence.

According to FPD Police Chief Jack Peck, the officers discovered more than five grams of heroin, $1,108 in cash, scales and individual packets of heroin, known as "tickets." Lambert was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin.

Lambert's residence is approximately 450 feet from the drug safe zone surrounding the Walton's Mill Park, according to Peck.

"Based on their investigation it is believed that Mr. Lambert has made drug sales from his residence," Peck said, "which is well within the 1,000 foot drug safe zone." That proximity would elevate the trafficking charge to a Class A felony, according to Peck.

Lambert was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center. He is being held pending an initial appearance in court.