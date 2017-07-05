Bangor Savings Bank completes renovations at Farmington branch

FARMINGTON - Bangor Savings Bank completed renovations on its local branch last week, looking to enhance customer convenience with several modern improvements.

Bangor Savings' new look includes more privacy for customers, with the large open area divided into more independent offices by glass partitions.

"The new building will let us better serve our customers, while keeping our nine employees comfortable," Branch Manager Dyan Macomber said.

The renovation seeks to reduce the amount of paper used and allow the branch to become more energy efficient with improved access to digital tools. The bank will release a new user friendly app that will provide easier, mobile banking as well. IPads and wireless internet will be available for customers to use while visiting the branch.

"We are looking to improve our environmental impact and energy use while becoming more accessible for customers," President Bob Montgomery-Rice said.

Bangor Savings Bank also offers programs such as Quick-Tap-Pay, a new way to pay more efficiently with your card. The location now has two drive through ATMs and a coin counter inside.

The branch is open Monday through Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until noon.