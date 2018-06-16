Bangor Symphony Orchestra to lead Kingfield POPS’ fireworks finale

KINGFIELD - The Bangor Symphony Orchestra featuring Grammy Award-winning music conductor and director Lucas Richman will grace the Kingfield POPS stage for their 16th annual concert on June 30.

A popular, annual concert, the Kingfield POPS began in 2003 as a project of the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association to bring tourists to the area in order to boost the local economy as well as provide a fun family event. It has flourished into a non-profit organization that provides support to local children to embark in musical education, performance and experiences.

Audience members can expect the sights and sounds of strong supporting acts starting at 4:45 p.m. They’ll hear exclusive and world premier collaborations between the BSO and pop artists, leading up to the BSO’s fireworks finale. The symphony's world-renowned renditions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever will be played during the finale.

To start, the afternoon of music, the ever-popular Shawn Tooley will entertain as the crowds arrive delivering a solo acoustic performance with a well thought out Americana songwriting style. Ticket holders will then get to hear local favorites; Franklin County’s own GoldenOak who are an emerging sound in New England folk music. Now Portland based and on an active regional tour, the sibling duo of Zak and Lena Kendall and their band are sure to entertain with a sound and songwriting style uniquely their own.

Following GoldenOak the crowds are expected to be moving and shaking with the popular sounds of Adam Ezra Group. AEG will perform a solo set as a quartet and later return in the evening for an exclusive BSO collaboration. This year, the evening’s orchestral charts are commissioned by the Kingfield POPS and arranged by Emmy Award nominee Benjamin Birkbeck! While still early in the show, the crowd will understand why AEG has earned four NE Music Awards including two-time Song of the Year, Album of the Year and the enormous honor of Band of the Year!

If that’s not enough, ticket holders will then see why Gypsy Tailwind has earned such a great reputation and following. In the past they have sold out Port City Music Hall regularly, sold 25,000 copies of their Halo Sessions Album and twice earned Billboards Heat Seeker Top Charts. After an illness shut the band down for the past five years, the POPS are pleased to announce an exclusive billing as Gypsy Tailwind Reunion featuring Anna Lombard. Lombard is yet another NE Music Awards recipient gracing the POPS stage as 2015’s Female Performer of the Year. GTR is sure to bring a following, and Lombard will stay on stage while BSO loads-in to sing the National Anthem. Kingfield POPS has also commissioned additional charts to have the entire eight-piece band perform three of their more popular songs with the orchestra.

As the sun fades behind a picturesque Mt. Abram, the BSO is expected to perform a very powerful and exciting rendition of Glinka’s Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture on the evening as well as Bernstein/Peress’ Overture to West Side Story and many other traditional pops classics.

Prior to the fireworks finale and the BSO’s final two songs, crowds will appreciate the return of Adam Ezra for a world class exclusive collaboration with the BSO in a 25-minute set.

For more information on BSO, the concert, ticket sales, and line-up visit please visit kingfieldpops.com.