Saturday’s Barn Dance & BBQ to honor local kids, raise money for A-T research

LIVERMORE - Organizers behind the annual A-T Children's Project fundraiser are planning some big changes for this year's event, which takes place just a few months after receiving hopeful news regarding a new gene therapy for the rare disease.

For the past eight years, the Hope With Every Step festival has been held in honor of three children: Josh Brochu, 15, and Brooke Brochu, 13, both of Jay, and Emmy Rowles, 12, of Lewiston. They are the only three known people in Maine living with Ataxia Telangiectasia, or A-T, a fatal degenerative rare genetic disease that causes progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems and a strikingly high rate of cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma. Only a few hundred cases of A-T have been reported nationwide.

Organizers say that the past events have raised $375,000 to fund research and clinical trials in the search of a cure to A-T. This year, as the now-teenagers have outgrown bounce houses, the event will change to a Barn Dance and BBQ, to be held tomorrow, Saturday, June 23, presented by Boothby's Orchard and Farm in Livermore.

The event at 336 Boothby Road in Livermore will feature a live auction, raffles, live music and, of course, a family-style barbecue with smoked pulled pork and barbecue chicken beginning at 4 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., a 21-plus Barn Dance featuring the classic rock/country of The Veggies will be held.

The Barn Dance and BBQ takes place during an exciting time for those invested in finding a cure for A-T. According to the A-T Children's Project, a new gene therapy approach called “antisense oligonucleotide” or "ASO" therapy may be able to produce the functional protein missing in the cells of children with A-T.

"I can’t be muted in my excitement today, because we may actually be able to stop the brutal disease process in at least one or two A-T kids this year," Brad Margus, the volunteer chairman and founder of the ATCP wrote earlier this year.

The ATCP will be funding a $1.8 million gene therapy trial for a child with A-T this year.