Beagles removed from unheated garage, owner charged

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - Nine dogs were removed from an unheated, open garage by Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel this morning, with the owner charged with cruelty to animals.

David Ellis, 46 of Avon, has been issued a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty following a FCSO investigation. The dogs, which were removed from a garage on the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township, are reportedly doing well at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, he and Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the garage this morning at 7:33 a.m. after receiving a report of nine beagles, including three puppies, that had been reportedly abandoned. Temperatures were well below freezing across the county this morning, and Nichols said in an email that the door to the garage had been left open.

Another individual on the property Friday morning found the dogs and called FCSO, which functions as the animal control agency for much of the county. Morgan and Nichols responded and discovered the animals in the unheated garage. The dogs' water had frozen, Nichols said, although they were well-fed.

"The dogs are doing fine at the shelter now," Nichols said. "They were well fed - the issue was the extreme cold conditions they were left in."

Morgan is working with the state's Animal Welfare Program, part of the Bureau of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health division that focuses on the humane treatment of animals. Ellis was located Friday and issued a summons.