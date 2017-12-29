Beagles removed from unheated garage, owner charged
FREEMAN TOWNSHIP - Nine dogs were removed from an unheated, open garage by Franklin County Sheriff's Office personnel this morning, with the owner charged with cruelty to animals.
David Ellis, 46 of Avon, has been issued a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty following a FCSO investigation. The dogs, which were removed from a garage on the Foster Hill Road in Freeman Township, are reportedly doing well at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.
According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, he and Deputy Andrew Morgan responded to the garage this morning at 7:33 a.m. after receiving a report of nine beagles, including three puppies, that had been reportedly abandoned. Temperatures were well below freezing across the county this morning, and Nichols said in an email that the door to the garage had been left open.
Another individual on the property Friday morning found the dogs and called FCSO, which functions as the animal control agency for much of the county. Morgan and Nichols responded and discovered the animals in the unheated garage. The dogs' water had frozen, Nichols said, although they were well-fed.
"The dogs are doing fine at the shelter now," Nichols said. "They were well fed - the issue was the extreme cold conditions they were left in."
Morgan is working with the state's Animal Welfare Program, part of the Bureau of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health division that focuses on the humane treatment of animals. Ellis was located Friday and issued a summons.
I had no idea the FCSO also functions as animal control. Good to know since Strong wants nothing to do with a raging feral cat problem in which many are ready to give birth again in a never ending cycle. They wold rather protect the owner. If they were dogs people would be outraged.
Thank you both for responding as you did ,Many thanks ,I cant stand to see this kind of thing it really hurts.
This garage door has never been closed. Day or night.
Useless person doing this to poor dogs. Hope they throw the book at this looser in court.
I cried when I heard this...The person who did this should be left in an unheated garage with no food or water! Thank God for the Franklin County animal shelter..
This just made the WCSH6 news. Kudos to the citizen who reported this crime. As for the owner...
There is no excuse for this. If David couldn't get a home for them he should have taken them to the shelter. I have 3 little dogs that I love more than a lot of things..in this cold weather they only go out to pee and poop and right back in. I would be horrified if someone did this to my babies. I hope the court uses this case as an eye opener for ppl that do this and a learning experience so this doesn't happen again.
It's a bloody good thing I'm not a judge. Alot of families would spend their winters chained to trees. Sincere thanks to the kind souls who helped the Beagles.
Sheriff Nichols and Deputy Morgan again showing concern and excellent performance in matters of suffering and perhaps in the matter of life and death. I am especially moved in that they were animals, dogs and three of them puppies all of whom look to humans for care and love. Hope each of the 9 find new and caring guardians. Thanks and HAPPY NEW YEAR to all at the FCSO.
This is such bs to be wasting police money on dogs left outside in cold weather. Are we going to start building shelters for the deer and moose when it is “cold” out? If the Beagles were hunting dogs and left outside the cold shouldn’t bother them. My buddy lives in North Dakota where temps are colder then here and his family dog never goes inside. She loves it and doesn’t know the difference. People are sissy’s these “cold” days. Dogs are not maybe people should be like dogs and toughen up a bit. I suggest the owner close his door he might still have his hunting buddies.
@Wilton Resident. This is form a website about Beagles
http://www.beaglepaws.com/about/facts-and-myths/
Myth: Beagles can withstand the cold winter months with minimal shelter.
Fact: A beagle’s coat is smooth or short-haired and is not meant to protect against harsh weather conditions. Dogs who are left outside in the cold with inadequate shelter may suffer from sever frostbite, hypothermia and possibly death. The best place for a beagle is inside with his/her human family.
I thought people in WILTON were sensitive, caring, and intelligent . Guess I was a touch off in my reckoning. The dogs wouldn't have been taken if food, water, and shelter had been adequate.
I see why Wilton resident is ashamed to sign his name to that cowardly post.
Wilton Resident...You..my friend..are a caveman..