Beaks and berries

Gotcha nuthatch. (Paige Plourde)
Cascade Trail sun flare. (Paige Plourde)
Blue Jay. (Paige Plourde)
Someone's feathers were in a twist. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
One tiny white-throated sparrow stopped by to refuel. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
The orange bowl. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Red-bellied Woodpecker skids into the backyard bistro. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
All fluffed up to trap warm air against last week's brutal cold and snow. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Floating feather, Reid State Park. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Diving Sequence of a Drake Red-breasted Merganser, Reid State Park. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Hen Common Eider, Five Islands (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Surf Scoter stare-down, Five Islands. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Five Islands Lobster boat with Winter plummaged Black Guillemot. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Shell on sand, Reid State Park. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Drake Red-breasted Merganser preening, Reid State Park. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Drake Red-breasted Merganser, Reid State Park. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Hen Red-breasted Merganser, Reid State Park. (Steve Muise, Farmington)
Little kitty (or should I say baby bobcat ) scampers to safer grounds! Rangeley. (Jim Knox)
Finally picking the Berry it wanted, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A male eastern blue bird shows up this week, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Only for the brave! An ice shack sits alone during a wind storm on Wilson Lake, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Northern Shrike sits in the shadows. A song bird with a sinister look who waits for some small bird to come by! Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Turkeys in a tree. (Bernadette Harvell)
Mystery track I found in the Farmington woods behind my house. Never seen that formation before. Perhaps the readers can help identify what animal made it? (Bernadette Harvell)
Awful early for bluebirds around here. Mine seemed to always show up on April Fools Day. Hope these guys can survive March.