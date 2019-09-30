‘Beaver deceiver’ takes aim at rodent-related flooding

WILTON - On Wednesday, employees of public works departments, land trusts and state agencies gathered on Bennett Road in a bid to outwit a common menace to culverts, trail systems and rural Maine roadways: the beaver.

A training opportunity hosted by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologists and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services built a water control structure at the intersection of Bennett Road and the Whistle Stop Trail. Consisting of a protective fence and incorporating a water leveling device, the structure is designed to keep the culvert that runs beneath the road from being blocked by the industrious rodents. Stretching off on either side of the Bennett Road are wetlands, thick with reeds and other aquatic plants.

The stream that runs through the wetland area has flooded the popular trail before, according to MDIFW Regional Wildlife Biologist Scott Lindsay. The culprits are beavers attempting to dam the stream by plugging the culvert, leaving a mess for Wilton's highway department to clean up.

"There's a lot of investment into that trail," Lindsay said. "Flooding has definitely been a danger in the past."

A common response to a situation like the one on Bennett Street is trapping the beavers. While that can be a short term solution, Lindsay said, if the conditions remain ideal eventually more beavers show up. Additionally, beavers themselves are an important part of the local ecosystem: their dams help create and maintain freshland wetlands, which in turn filter out sediment and allow microorganisms to remove pollutants.

Addressing the high water issue with engineering, rather than trapping, allows for the beavers to coexist alongside people that use the roads and trails. As MDIFW biologist Chuck Hulsey detailed Wednesday, support poles would be sunk around the upstream opening of the culvert. A fence was erected nearby, positioned to prevent beavers from digging underneath but leaving them with the option of building alongside the fence. To prevent a fence-adjacent dam from flooding the road, a smaller culvert - called a leveler - sticks out from the upstream-side of the fence.

Even if beavers block the fence, the opening of the leveler is out of their reach, Lindsay said, preventing any flooding from overrunning the trail or road.

Lindsay said that MDIFW and the USDA Wildlife Services offered the training last week to public works crews, MDIFW and other state wildlife agencies and land trust employees: all groups that may have to deal with beaver dams. Another, similar training will be held this week, on Thursday, Oct. 3, in Buckfield.

People that are having issues with flooding related to beavers should contact their local MDIFW office - Frankin County has an office in Strong - or get in touch with Maine Game Wardens.