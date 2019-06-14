Benefit concert for children’s festival is June 28

PHILLIPS - Wonderland!, the beloved annual children’s festival, has announced “Wonderfest,” a benefit concert to take place at 43 Main Street in Phillips on Friday, June 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

All are welcome, and is presented on a “no donation too big, no donation too small” basis. All proceeds will go toward the expenses associated with the Festival, now in its 14th year. “Unknown Legend,” the well-known acoustic duo out of Rangeley, Nancy Bessey and Joe Montimurro, will sing and play favorites from the 60s, 70s, and 80s. The evening will not be just a concert, but also a party, featuring a beer garden, BBQ, and relaxing by the Sandy River. Bug bracelets will be available and cabanas will be set up in case of rain.

A large and celebratory turnout is hoped for. The benefit is intended to raise money to support Wonderland! and is also an opportunity to spend time together as a community, and to acknowledge the many generous spirits who are supporting this year’s Festival, and all those who have supported previous Festivals.

Wonderland! is a children’s festival that attracts more than 500 visitors each year and takes place on the third Friday of August during the week of Phillips’ Old Home Days.

Many magical events are open free of cost to all. Children are given hand-made crowns, faery wings, halos and wands; pirate hats and scarves; cowboy hats and more – fishing for prizes under the stars, free sno-cones and popcorn, and helium balloons. Children can sit with their parents and make a faery house or decorate a magic box. Have their pictures taken and mounted in a keepsake folder. Taking a tour down faery alley brings you to the Faery Queen’s Bower, where you will be given a special faery name and magic dust. Around the corner in Pirates’ Cove, children dig for chocolate coins. Professional artists paint the children’s faces in wondrous ways. Families come from miles around, and children talk about the event all year long. Wonderland! has grown to a truly regional event, drawing people from three counties – almost as many children come from Rangeley as they do from Phillips, and more come from Farmington.

Dr. Susy Sanders began the annual Festival upon her arrival in Phillips in 2005.

“Wonderland! was created to promote the development of imagination in children of all ages," Sanders said. "Imagination is key in our complex world. The unofficial motto of the festival is a quotation from Ralph Waldo Emerson: ‘The invariable mark of wisdom is to see the miraculous in the common.’” The entirely free event is sponsored by Dr. Susy and Dave Sanders and many generous Friends of Wonderland! Preparations for the event are made throughout the year.

If you would like to become a Friend of Wonderland, you may donate through Pay Pal, or through the mail to Wonderland! PO Box 251, Phillips, Maine 04966. The children’s hearts thank-you for your generosity.

The festival has also announced a number of Wonderland! workshops, group get-togethers to prepare crowns, wings, wands and much more. Workshops will be held in two different locations. Please contact Susy Sanders for questions or to let her know you’re planning to attend:

At 37 Main Street, Phillips Friday, June 14, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday June 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 12 Pleasant Street, Rangeley Friday, July 5, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 1 to 4 p.m.