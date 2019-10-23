Benefit concert raises money for those impacted by explosion

FARMINGTON - A concert held at Old South First Congregational Church Tuesday evening raised roughly $5,300 to benefit those impacted by the Sept. 16 explosion on the Farmington Falls Road.

On Sept. 16, an explosion at a LEAP Inc. building at 313 Farmington Falls Road killed Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and seriously injured several firefighters and a LEAP employee. The explosion, which also leveled the nonprofit's administration and training facility and displaced 30 nearby residents, was fueled by nearly 400 gallons of propane that investigators say leaked out of an underground line into the building. The cause of the leak and what ignited the fuel hasn't been released.

Firefighters injured in the blast have since been released from Maine Medical Center. Larry Lord, 61 of Jay, the maintenance supervisor that has been credited for evacuating the building prior to the explosion, remains at Massachusetts General Hospital in serious condition.

Within days of the explosion, a number of funds and events were created to raise money to benefit the families of the firefighters and Lord, LEAP employees and the residents that lost their homes in the explosion. One of these was a collaboration between Phill McIntyre, director of New England Celtic Arts; Rep. Scott Landry; and Debbie Davis-Robinson, director of Old South Church Concert Series. The organizers decided to hold the event, which would feature local and Maine musicians, at Old South.

The church was packed Tuesday, as people turned out in droves to listen to local brother-sister duo Zak and Lena Kendall of GoldenOak, Maine guitarist Denny Breau and Steve Muise and The Franklin County Fiddlers.

Approximately $5,300 was raised in the effort; the funds will go toward the accounts set up through Franklin Savings Bank to benefit those impacted by the explosion.

To see a list of upcoming events and funds established to benefit those impacted by the explosion, please click here.