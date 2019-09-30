Benefit supper planned for Mallett School teacher

FARMINGTON - A spaghetti supper will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 at W.G. Mallett School to benefit a teacher that was injured in a tractor crash in August.

Hannah Webber of New Vineyard was thrown from her tractor Saturday afternoon while driving down the South Strong Road on Aug. 29. She was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital and eventually to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to be treated for a broken arm and internal injuries.

A benefit spaghetti supper will be held on Oct. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. to benefit Webber and her family. The cost is $5, with donations also welcome. The dinner will consist of spaghetti, rolls, salads, desserts and beverages.

Meals can either be eaten at the school or ordered and picked up. Orders can be made by calling 207-778-3529 prior to Oct. 3 at noon.