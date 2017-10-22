Betty Shibles Memorial Scarecrow Fest and Pumpkin Car Derby draws a crowd

The Betty Shibles Memorial Scarecrow Fest and Pumpkin Car Derby was held this weekend, named in honor of Betty Shibles, a local resident who began organizing events several years ago. Shibles was working on the festival when she died unexpectedly on Sept. 20.

The Wilton Group, with the support of the Shibles family, the town of Wilton, local businesses, the Wilton Free Public Library, and volunteers from the Congregational Church, Tyngtown and Mt. Blue Cheerleaders have put together the day’s event with many of the activities Betty had planned.

A breakfast at Calzolaio’s or Collins Cakes and Bakes in downtown Wilton was served beginnign at 7 a.m. Coffee and baked goods were available starting at 8 a.m. at Life’s Perks Coffee Shop.

Scarecrow Fest activities will began at 9 a.m. with Scarecrows being set up for judging in McGillicuddy Park.

Face painting, pumpkin carving, painting, and decorating at the Congregational Church filled the rest of the morning until preparations for the races and parade began.

A Scarecrow Story Time, chalk and fall crafts were provided at the Wilton Free Public Library, with the Fit Girl 5K race taking place throughout town.

At 11:15 a.m. a parade with participants in Halloween costumes took place, with pets joining along. The parade began at 11:30 a.m. and walked on the sidewalk to the Monument.

At 12:45 p.m., derby car racers gathered at the Monument for viewing and judging. Prizes were awarded for the best scarecrow, costume, pet, derby car, coloring sheet, carved, decorated and painted pumpkin.

Derby car racers lined up in front of Calzolaio’s, where the ramp was located. The race began at 1:30 p.m.

Franklin Savings Bank generously donated funds for the materials to make the Pumpkin Derby cars and The Shibles family donated funds to support the Scarecrow Fest. The grandchildren especially wanted their donations to go towards the prizes - based on wanting children to support other children.

Results for the Fit Girls 5K

