Betty Shibles Memorial Scarecrow Fest and Pumpkin Car Derby draws a crowd
The Betty Shibles Memorial Scarecrow Fest and Pumpkin Car Derby was held this weekend, named in honor of Betty Shibles, a local resident who began organizing events several years ago. Shibles was working on the festival when she died unexpectedly on Sept. 20.
The Wilton Group, with the support of the Shibles family, the town of Wilton, local businesses, the Wilton Free Public Library, and volunteers from the Congregational Church, Tyngtown and Mt. Blue Cheerleaders have put together the day’s event with many of the activities Betty had planned.
A breakfast at Calzolaio’s or Collins Cakes and Bakes in downtown Wilton was served beginnign at 7 a.m. Coffee and baked goods were available starting at 8 a.m. at Life’s Perks Coffee Shop.
Scarecrow Fest activities will began at 9 a.m. with Scarecrows being set up for judging in McGillicuddy Park.
Face painting, pumpkin carving, painting, and decorating at the Congregational Church filled the rest of the morning until preparations for the races and parade began.
A Scarecrow Story Time, chalk and fall crafts were provided at the Wilton Free Public Library, with the Fit Girl 5K race taking place throughout town.
At 11:15 a.m. a parade with participants in Halloween costumes took place, with pets joining along. The parade began at 11:30 a.m. and walked on the sidewalk to the Monument.
At 12:45 p.m., derby car racers gathered at the Monument for viewing and judging. Prizes were awarded for the best scarecrow, costume, pet, derby car, coloring sheet, carved, decorated and painted pumpkin.
Derby car racers lined up in front of Calzolaio’s, where the ramp was located. The race began at 1:30 p.m.
Franklin Savings Bank generously donated funds for the materials to make the Pumpkin Derby cars and The Shibles family donated funds to support the Scarecrow Fest. The grandchildren especially wanted their donations to go towards the prizes - based on wanting children to support other children.
Results for the Fit Girls 5K
24:27 Thompson-Vought, Milo
24:48 McCourt, Henri
26:26 Allen, Beth
26:58 McCourt, Nora
27:50 Mills, Paul
28:41 Civiello, Jennifer
28:41 Civiello, James
28:41 Carroll, Lucinda
29:53 Huntley, Liliana
30:14 Meyer, JoAnn
30:20 Bogar, Jake
30:20 Bogar, Levi
31:02 Bubier, Kristy
31:02 Bubier, Deagan
31:14 Clement, Kathryn
31:37 Judkins, Kali
31:40 Judkins, Kimberly
31:50 Bilodeau, Emily
31:50 Bogar, Caitlin
32:00 MacIsaac, Maia
32:01 Tinker, Brielle
32:27 Goodspeed, Abbey
32:35 Tinker, Avery
32:42 Tinker, David
33:11 Sawyer, Paula
33:43 Downing, Andrea
34:31 Stinson, Eliza
34:31 Allen, Hayley
34:44 Decker, Addison
34:45 Weymouth, Chris
34:48 Baker, Tiffany
35:03 Kane, Carole
35:05 Jenckes, Melinda
35:25 Bubier, Maddie
36:11 Butler, Alexandria
36:37 Baker, Jennifer
37:36 Atwood, MacKenzi
37:53 Bogar, Nina
37:54 Ladd, Payton
38:01 Colello, Addie
38:01 Ernst, Johanna
38:16 Murray, Patti
38:47 Packard, Abbie
38:48 Sawyer, Summer
39:00 Nye, Reese
39:03 Shanti, Azalea
39:05 Shanti, Rowan
39:11 Jessen, Avery
39:32 Enman, Miniday
39:32 Macomber, Dyan
39:34 Irish, Sadie
39:35 Adams, Kalyce
40:02 Tinker, Cortney
40:15 Folsom, Mariya
40:16 Lloyd, Kimberly
40:51 Packard, Megan
41:31 Minton, Adelaide
41:31 Minton, Shana
42:29 Goodspeed, Nichole
42:43 Patterson, Audrey
42:44 Patterson, Daniel
43:31 French, Brooke
43:31 Boyd, Jennifer
43:36 Robinson, Leyani
43:36 Downing, Haylee
43:37 Esparza, Jazmin
45:10 Brewer, Anglee
45:22 Boyce-Cormier, Susan
45:22 McCool, Maureen
45:24 Cox, Chris
45:24 Bogar, Mardy
45:40 Farrington, Abby
45:42 Farrington, Kevin
46:28 Morrill, Cyra
46:30 Hutchins, Laurie
46:47 Conlogue, Shyann
47:33 Leopold, Barbara
48:11 Rackliff, Reese
48:18 Reed, Mika
48:23 Rackliff, Ivey
49:07 Pinkham, Megan
49:08 Perry, Tess
50:25 Patterson, Molly
50:26 Cundick, Daniella
50:31 Kinsey, Alyisa
50:46 Gardner, Anndee
50:48 Sico, Haley
51:17 Lancaster, Taylor
51:17 Lavoie, Paula
51:27 Lancaster, Becka
51:47 Turcotte, Emma
51:54 Cushman, Keyra
52:08 Lavoie, Scott
52:08 Lavoie, Cassandra
52:25 Sawyer, Quinn
52:26 Sawyer, Daniel
52:29 Farrington, Kaylee
52:29 Cushman, Tabbatha
52:40 Farrington, Jessica
54:36 Nye, Natalie
54:36 Roberts, Cinder
55:02 Brackett, Anna
55:09 Sico, Patti
55:27 Richard, Sara
55:28 Robinson, Taytum
55:35 Robinson, Amarell
55:35 Blauvelt, Tameeka
56:15 Jessome, Vera
56:44 Peck, Lila
56:45 Gideon, Megan
56:46 Hale, Ellie
56:50 McIntosh, Eve
56:57 Frawley, Luis
57:26 Wilbur, Meadow
57:28 Wilbur, Autumn
61:23 Frechette, Anna
61:24 Perry, Katie
63:33 Pond, Becca
63:47 Pond, Raven
63:48 Duvall, Isabella
63:49 Davis, Tina
64:28 Lee, Sasha
65:21 Decker, Aliza
65:21 Wilde, Judy
68:27 Decker, Jennifer
68:28 Keenan, Allison
