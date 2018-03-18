Between storms and spring

The path less traveled. Frost (Jane Knox)
Winter grasses by now stand like a tall regiment against the cold winds. (Jane Knox)
A Red-Bellied woodpecker added a touch of color during the storm. (Jane Naliboff)
Male Goldfinch gliding towards the snack bar. (Jane Naliboff)
The food truck sees the titmice on the coldest of days. (Jane Naliboff)
Sunday afternoon in the back yard. (Bernadette Harvell)
A Sharp-Shinned Hawk keeps his eyes on the Feeders, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
A Downy Woodpecker flying to the food truck. (Jane Naliboff)
A deer enjoying the grass before the blizzard! Weld (Dennis York)
It was picture day at the turkey convention in Chesterville. (Jane Naliboff)
A rare sight; a handicap Blue Jay. He only has one leg that works for him as he tries to balance on the other while trying to get seed from the bird feeder. (Jim Knox)
Crowell Pond stream snow puffs. (Jane Naliboff)
The beauty of a mature male turkey usually goes unnoticed, but its worth a look or two. (Jane Naliboff)
Checking taps after this week’s Big Snow. (Maria James)
Maine sunset reflection. (Jane Knox)
Pussywillows waiting for spring in East Wilton. (Dennis York)
A treat to see this Red-Breasted Nuthatch, Wilton (Jim Knox)
Big bird leaving the old stump snack bar. (Jane Naliboff)
When you only have wings, use your feet. (Jane Naliboff)
Welcome color against a wintry backdrop. (Jeannine LeVigne)
Heavy snow on the trees. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
After a snowy day. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Big bird flying in for a snack shows off its size. (Jane Naliboff)
A Black-capped Chickadee sits for a picture. (Jim Knox)
A chilly morning sunrise. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Norcross Stream (Jane Naliboff)
Barn with dog. (Jane Knox)
A wind-skiing kite was an unusual site in the sky over Rangeley Lake. (Jane Naliboff)
Here's the human on the other end of the kite. I'm going to have to try this! Does anyone have one I can try? (Jane Naliboff)
Here they are, kite and human, together. (Jane Naliboff)