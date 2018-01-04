Beyond Shoe Repair: Bringing shoe business back to Wilton

WILTON - For Lucas Argrew, repairing shoes isn't just about repairing shoes.

The 33-year-old cobbler is the youngest in New England to have built a life out of saving soles, and settling his business in Wilton seemed like a natural fit.

"I love this town. And with its shoe history, it made sense. It's nice to be in a place where you can see that people appreciate the work," Argrew said.

Argrew learned the unique trade of repairing shoes while living in Ohio. After getting hit by the recession and losing employment, the Massachusetts native found himself seeking a new opportunity- something that would always be needed, and that would put his best skills of woodworking and art restoration to good use.

Cobbling filled the niche. It was a different sort of restorative practice than working with antique art, but it was essentially the same concept: make something old, new again.

"It just clicked with me. I've worked with my hands my whole life, and it was much more immediately gratifying than repairing art. I could work on restoring a painting for years, but restoring shoes felt more directly helpful," he said.

It took two years of apprenticing under an expert cobbler for Argrew to feel fluent in the task of restoring a pair of shoes. For the next four years Argrew managed a second location of the business on his own.

"The demand is massive. It used to be that every town had a couple of cobblers, but right now there are only seven in the entire state of Maine. The amount of work we are taking in is insane," Argrew said.

Argrew feels that much of this born-again drive for shoe repair stems from the very recession that put him out of a job and led him to cobbling. When money is tight, people find ways to save, and the biggest way to save is to stop buying.

"People started wanting to get things fixed, instead of going out and buying things new. Part of it is this green trend that is going on, but part of it is economical."

He said that since opening his business in Wilton, moving from the main drag of Auburn last fall, he has saved 15,000 items from going to the landfill.

Most often, he said, it's the little things like fixing a zipper or a worn heel or an eyelet that save a pair of shoes from being tossed out and replaced with something new. And it's not just shoes that Argrew fixes- he works on everything from duffel bags to winter coats to sports gear.

For more information on the Wilton cobbler, or to drop off an item, call 645-2262. Argrew can also be found in the shop at 514 Main Street on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the Beyond Shoe Repair website click here, and for Facebook click here.