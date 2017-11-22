Bid awarded for Forster Mill asbestos abatement

WILTON - Moving forward with the project of taking down the Forster Mill building, town officials received bids from four different companies for the asbestos removal step. The bid was awarded to the lowest bidder, EnviroVantage, at $26,895.

The New Hampshire based company was hired previously by the Department of Environmental Protection for the removal of asbestos in the boiler room of the building. The same company is planning to put in a bid for the demolition work as well which opens Dec. 1. If awarded both contracts by selectpersons, the company would begin work Dec. 4. They will wait to sign the contract until hearing the results of the demolition bid on Dec. 19.

As contracted, the abatement work is required to be done by Jan. 26 with the demolition work starting no later than April 30.

Selectpersons unanimously agreed to draft and sign a letter in support of a proposal from Central Maine Power to lay a small portion of their transmission line in the town. The line would run for less than a mile in an existing transmission corridor near Route 156.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish reported that within the last year six new businesses have settled in Wilton, each filling a previously vacant building. The latest two businesses approved by the planning board are Beyond Shoe Repair which will open in Dec. next to Food City and Loggers Den, a craft furniture and live edge timber company, near the Dollar General store. The board will be considering one additional businesses on Dec. 7.