Bid awarded for Old Jay Hill Road project, work to begin next spring

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved awarding the contract to improve a section of the Old Jay Hill Road to a Wayne company Tuesday afternoon.

The project will target approximately 2,200 feet of the road, utilizing a $250,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant the town received in 2015. The grant was awarded to improve the road to benefit the North Jay White Quarry operation, connecting to an access road that leads to the Polycor quarry and its associated curbing plant.

The project will consist of box-cutting the roadway between the Polycor access point and the intersection with Mountain View Road, near Route 4 & 17. The road would be built up to accommodate loaded trucks, with a crown to improve drainage. Some catch basins will be moved and a collapsed drainage pipe at the Mountain View will end be replaced. Granite curbing from Polycor will be used along portions of the roadway.

Five bids were submitted to complete the work, ranging from $269,864 to $393,000. Wright-Pierce, the firm serving as the town's engineer, recommended Jay accept the bid by CH Stevenson, the low bidder of the five companies.

Funds will be provided by the NBRC grant. Residents previously approved the transfer of $50,000 into a reserve account to help pay for the local share, covering the cost of the project.

Construction is expected to begin next spring, according to a letter to the town from Wright-Pierce's Jeffrey Preble, the senior project manager. The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2018.