Biddeford man sentenced for operating meth lab in Farmington

FARMINGTON - A man that pleaded guilty to operating a methamphetamine lab out of a Knowlton Corner Road residence last year received a partially-suspended, 5-year prison sentence Monday, as part of an arranged plea.

Douglas S. Theriault, 39 of Biddeford pleaded guilty to aggravated operation of a meth laboratory, a Class A felony, and criminal conspiracy, a Class B felony, on Dec. 9, 2019, as well as three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Theriault, along with his wife, Katherine Theriault, were charged in relation to Farmington police discovering evidence of a meth lab while responding to a report of an apparent drug overdose on May 15, 2019.

According to an affidavit filed by FPD Sgt. Edward Hastings VI, police responded to the Knowlton Corner Road address and administered Narcan, an opioid blocker drug, and provided rescue breaths to Douglas Theriault prior to the resident's transportation to Franklin Memorial Hospital. While police did not find methamphetamine in the residence, they did find ingredients relating to the creation of the drug, as well as a jug believed to have been utilized for the "one pot" method of creating meth. Douglas and Katherine Theriault both exhibited signs of methamphetamine use, per the affidavit. Three children, ages 7, 3 and 1, were in the residence when police responded to the address.

Both Theriaults pleaded guilty to charges in December 2019. Katherine Theriault, who pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, received a deferred disposition for 18 months. That agreement would allow her to withdraw her felony guilty plea and instead plead to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge, receiving time served. If she violates the terms of her disposition, she would be sentenced on the Class C felony, receiving up to a 5-year sentence, and would be required to pay a $500 fine.

Douglas Theriault, whose sentencing was postponed in December to allow him to complete a residential treatment program, was sentenced Monday to 5 years on both felony counts, as well as 6 months on each misdemeanor, with those sentences to be served concurrently. All but 9 months and one day of the sentence for the felony pleas was suspended, with Theriault to serve two years of probation upon his release. Conditions of Theriault's probation include no possession of methamphetamine precursors such as Sudafed and that he comply with all Department of Health and Human Services recommendations. He will also be required to pay the Farmington police $360 in restitution.