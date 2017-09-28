Biggest solar project in Maine coming to Farmington

FARMINGTON - After taking the reigns from Ranger Solar this summer, Nextera Energy attended Tuesday's Selectboard meeting to provide updated information on a proposed solar power project and to field questions from board members.

The $100 million project, which is expected to break ground in the winter of 2018, will bring with it roughly 180 short term jobs throughout the construction phase, as well six to eight full time, permanent jobs once it is up and running. The hundreds of solar panels will be scattered on various plots of land throughout the Farmington area, covering a total of 600 acres.

This will be the largest project of its kind in Maine, generating power for more than 26,000 homes across the state and generating millions of dollars in tax benefits.

"I think every taxpayer in town should be in support of this," Bussie York of Sandy River Farms said at a special town meeting last November.

York is one of the property owners who will be leasing his land to Nextera Energy. The installment will allow York to continue farming his land, while also making good use of the wide open acreage.

In addition to making sure the project is farm-compatible, researchers at Nextera Energy have conducted studies to make sure the solar panels have as little environmental impact as possible. Everything from investigating the local bat population, to a rare plant species study to a glint and glare analysis, the Florida-based company has been putting in the hours this summer to do their job right, the company's representatives said.

"Our top concern is making sure this project is the best neighbor it can possibly be," Project Manager Liz Peyton said.

Peyton went on to insist that the solar panels- which are about 4 feet high in the front and 10 feet high in the back- will have very little visual and acoustical impact for surrounding homes and passersby. The company has used existing logging roads whenever possible and will only clear land that has been previously cleared in the past 15 years. The area with the highest visibility of the panels is Mt. Blue High School Campus, which is well over a mile away.

"It seemed fitting with the windmill they have there, and with the future panels in the distance. It seemed like a good sign," a Nextera representative commented.

The company also touched on the possibility of future collaborations, such as possibly working with students from the Foster Career and Technical Education Center to do a training on alternative energy.

"We are thrilled to be finally pursuing this after being in the development phase for two years," Peyton said.

An informational meeting will be held to gather public feedback on Oct. 18. Details to follow.