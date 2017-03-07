BikeMaine brings 400 bikers to western Maine

In a recent announcement, BikeMaine revealed the details of this September’s annual route, nicknamed ‘Pathway to the Peaks.’ The route will wind its way through the western communities of the state, including Kingfield, Farmington and Rangeley.

Each year the event covers several hundred miles of roads in a predetermined portion of the state. This year’s route will cover 335 miles, roughly 55 each day. The group consists of 400 riders, with nearly 75 volunteers in tow to help out. In addition to the counted for participants, organizers of the event expect numerous friends and family members of riders to join the sidelines in support.

Which is why Rangeley’s Public Works Director, Joe Roach, is getting a head start on the planning.

“Rangeley is unique in this event in that we are a ‘layover’ community for the riders. Which means they will spend the night here and have the next day off,” Roach said.

In preparation for the influx of 500 or more people, Roach and other town organizers are holding planning meetings open to the public. The first one will be held Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Town Office.

“We want this to be the public’s event. We are looking to find out what they are interested in doing,” Roach said.

The town will be looking for numerous volunteers to help out with things such as organizing informational handouts, access to first aid, activities for the riders to participate in and much more.

BikeMaine Events Director, Zach Schmesser, said the event is committed to hitting every part of the state and that western Maine has been on the radar for a while.

“Part of what makes this event unique is that it partners with the communities,” Schmesser said. “It gives the locals the opportunity tell their stories. It’s a celebration of Maine’s people.”

Roach stressed the same point. This is not just a 300+ mile bike ride. This is about getting to know the state and the characters that make it. Two-thirds of the riders are coming from away, with 20 percent reporting they have never been to Maine.

“It will be good for Rangeley. It’s a good time of year between the summer season and the foliage,” Roach said.

Since it’s first ride, BikeMaine has brought nearly $1.7 million into the local economies of the routes. Last year’s sold-out ride in Downeast Maine contributed $626,000 in direct economic impact, including $400,000 spent by riders during the ride, and $226,000 spent by the Coalition to produce the event, which includes most meals for the participants. Whenever possible, food is purchased from Maine farms, fishermen and lobstermen, highlighting Maine products and local services.

BikeMaine is still taking registrants for this year’s ride through the peaks of Franklin County. For more information go to bikemaine.org.